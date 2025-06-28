Left Menu

Nepal Passes Historic Citizenship Bill: A Win for Gender Equality

Nepal has passed the Second Amendment to its Citizenship Bill, allowing individuals to acquire citizenship in their mother's name. This landmark legislation addresses previous legal uncertainties and provides pathways for children of Nepali mothers, especially those born abroad, to gain citizenship, advancing gender equality and legal recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:08 IST
Nepali lawmakers endorse the Citizenship Bill during a parliamentary session on 28 June. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's parliament has made a historic advance in gender equality by enacting the Citizenship Bill (Second Amendment), enabling individuals to secure citizenship in their mother's name even if the father's identity is unknown. Endorsed by a majority of lawmakers, the bill addresses long-standing disparities in the nation's citizenship laws.

Introduced by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, the legislation aims to resolve legal ambiguities that have historically left children of Nepali mothers, especially those born overseas, in stateless limbo. It integrates landmark court rulings that urged parental equality in citizenship rights and seeks to rectify the issue for Nepali women returning from foreign employment.

Lawmaker Prakash Jwala celebrated the bill as a transformative step in granting citizenship through maternal lineage, aligning with the principles of gender equality while safeguarding national security. Fellow lawmaker Jwala Kumari Sah noted the bill's balanced design prevents misuse by non-citizens, ensuring genuine Nepalis receive rightful recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

