Afghan Returnees Face Tough Futures Amid Mass Repatriations

The cessation of conflict between Iran and Israel has triggered a significant rise in the repatriation of Afghan migrants from Iran, with returnees describing their plight as a mix of shattered hopes and grim prospects. TOLO News reports many returning Afghans carrying 'bitter memories, empty hands, and an uncertain future.'

Among them, Qamar, who spent nearly eight years in Iran, recounted dreams of a better life dashed by conflict, leaving him to conclude that a war-torn yet familiar Afghanistan held the promise of calm. Khairullah, another returnee, implored the Islamic Emirate to create job opportunities and ensure stability, while Mohammad stressed the need for dignified repatriations.

A simultaneous influx from Pakistan has seen deported nationals in Kabul camps grappling with dire conditions. Halima, a disabled returnee, highlighted the lack of basic amenities, urging for immediate assistance. Despite these pressing needs, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation disclosed that over 72,000 families have returned from Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey in the year's first quarter alone.