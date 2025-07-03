PM Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Ghana Ties

In a historic visit to Ghana, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation's Parliament, inviting its lawmakers to witness the new Indian Parliament building. Modi highlighted the Women's Reservation Act of 2023, which earmarks one-third of seats for women across Indian legislative bodies.

Emphasizing India's rapid economic progress, Modi projected India as poised to become the world's third-largest economy. He noted India's political stability, linking it to the government being re-elected three consecutive times, a feat not seen in over sixty years.

Exploring broader themes, Modi drew parallels between Africa and India, emphasizing shared milestones in space exploration. He called for reform in global governance to address contemporary challenges like climate change and cybersecurity, advocating a stronger voice for the Global South.

Modi celebrated India's democratic tradition, emphasizing its diversity with over 2,500 political parties and numerous languages. He depicted India's hospitality and integration as core democratic values, likening cultural blending to the fusion of sugar and tea.

Reaffirming the bond between India and Ghana, Modi paid tribute to Ghanaian statesman Kwame Nkrumah, quoting his vision for unity. Modi was honored with Ghana's highest civilian award, dedicating it to the youth and shared aspirations of both nations.

Concluding his visit, Modi and Ghana's President Mahama resolved to enhance bilateral ties into a 'Comprehensive Partnership,' underscoring India's enduring commitment to African nations and the Global South.