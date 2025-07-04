Restrictive laws and political pressures continue to limit media freedom and trust in Bangladesh, says UNDP and UNESCO report

A report on Bangladesh's media landscape has revealed that the restrictive laws and political press continue to limit media freedom and trust in the country. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with support from the Embassy of Switzerland, on Thursday launched 'An Assessment of Bangladesh's Media Landscape: Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media', a comprehensive study examining both the challenges and opportunities facing Bangladesh's media sector during this critical period of transition, UNDP said in a statement.

In response to Bangladesh's recent political and social shifts, this joint assessment, undertaken between July and December 2024, offers a timely roadmap for meaningful reform to build a freer, more independent, and truly pluralistic media environment. Developed through extensive nationwide consultations with journalists, policymakers, civil society, academics, and development partners, the report highlights entrenched barriers while pointing to practical pathways for positive, lasting change.

"The report highlights that restrictive laws and political pressures continue to limit media freedom and trust in Bangladesh", the statement said. "To address this, it recommends urgent legal and policy reforms to align with international standards, fair licensing and transparent state advertising, stronger protections and fair pay for journalists, credible self-regulation, gender equality in newsrooms, and greater support for community and indigenous media. It also calls for investment in professional standards and nationwide media literacy to rebuild public trust", the statement said.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mahfuz Alam, Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Bangladesh, said, "Media must uphold ethics and accountability, so that people's trust is not broken again and generations are not wronged." Attending the dialogue, Sonali Dayaratne, Resident Representative UNDP Bangladesh said, "A free, independent, and pluralistic media is the foundation of any vibrant democracy. This joint assessment by UNESCO and UNDP, with the Government of Switzerland's support, reinforces what must be done to safeguard media freedom and strengthen public trust."

"We are committed to working with partners like UNESCO to advance structural reforms, support media professionals, and raise public awareness about the media's vital role as a pillar of democracy," she further said. Alberto Giovanetti, Counsellor and Head of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, stated, "This assessment is a timely reminder that a free, independent, and pluralistic media is the bedrock of a vibrant democracy. We thank UNDP and UNESCO for supporting this important initiative and urge all partners to advance the critical reforms needed to protect media freedom and strengthen public trust."

UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, Susan Vize, moderating the event said, "Freedom of expression is a fundamental pillar of democratic institutions. If we want to build a society in which we work together towards the principles which realize basic human rights, and to guarantee quality of life, we must ensure that freedom of expression and the media is an essential part of this process" Earlier, Professor Joan Barata, Senior Legal Fellow, Future of Speech, Vanderbilt University, USA and Shameem Reza, Professor, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka, presented the keynote paper on the Assessment. Presentation was followed by reflections from media experts and development partners.

As Bangladesh moves forward, implementing these recommendations will be crucial to ensuring a free, trusted, and inclusive media that strengthens democracy and supports sustainable development, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)