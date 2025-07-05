Historic Diplomatic Leap: Modi's Trinidad Visit Strengthens Ties Amid Anti-Terror Pact

In a groundbreaking diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-4 at the behest of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The visit marked the first bilateral engagement by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years and was laden with significance as the two leaders united in their unwavering condemnation of terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported a firm stance against terrorism, including cross-border activities, as both leaders emphasized the threat such acts pose to global peace and security. This visit coincided with the commemoration of the 180th anniversary of Indian immigrants settling in Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting the countries' shared history and values.

During the visit, PM Modi congratulated PM Persad-Bissessar on her electoral success and praised her efforts in strengthening bilateral relations. Acknowledging PM Modi's global influence, he was awarded the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the nation's highest honor. The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, resulting in agreements and MOUs across key sectors. The leaders also expressed commitment to forthcoming initiatives outlined at the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit held in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)