Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Leap: Modi's Trinidad Visit Strengthens Ties Amid Anti-Terror Pact

During a landmark visit to Trinidad and Tobago, Indian PM Narendra Modi and PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar condemned terrorism and celebrated bilateral ties. Recognizing Indian immigrants' legacy, Modi was honored with the nation's highest award. Comprehensive talks spanned multiple sectors, reinforcing a robust partnership between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:00 IST
Historic Diplomatic Leap: Modi's Trinidad Visit Strengthens Ties Amid Anti-Terror Pact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar (Image: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

In a groundbreaking diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-4 at the behest of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The visit marked the first bilateral engagement by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years and was laden with significance as the two leaders united in their unwavering condemnation of terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported a firm stance against terrorism, including cross-border activities, as both leaders emphasized the threat such acts pose to global peace and security. This visit coincided with the commemoration of the 180th anniversary of Indian immigrants settling in Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting the countries' shared history and values.

During the visit, PM Modi congratulated PM Persad-Bissessar on her electoral success and praised her efforts in strengthening bilateral relations. Acknowledging PM Modi's global influence, he was awarded the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the nation's highest honor. The discussions covered a broad spectrum of topics, resulting in agreements and MOUs across key sectors. The leaders also expressed commitment to forthcoming initiatives outlined at the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit held in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025