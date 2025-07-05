Left Menu

Balochistan Abductions: Human Rights Group Accuses Pakistan of Enforced Disappearances

Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, condemned the abduction of Baloch youths in Balochistan by Pakistani security forces. They highlight a disturbing trend of targeting families and call for international intervention against human rights violations and enforced disappearances in the region.

05-07-2025
Paank, the human rights arm of the Baloch National Movement, has strongly condemned the abduction of two Baloch youths by Pakistani forces in Balochistan's Hub Chowki. The abductions of Liaquat Mustafa and Umar Atta took place on July 4 during separate operations, reportedly without legal warrants.

Liaquat's case is particularly tragic, as his father was forcibly taken in 2016 and remains missing, highlighting a pattern of targeting families. Umar Atta has a similar history, having been disappeared in 2016, only to return with signs of significant distress. These incidents reflect what Paank describes as a 'cruel cycle of impunity' in the region.

Paank asserts that these kidnappings violate human rights and international law, employing enforced disappearances to suppress dissent. They call on global human rights bodies and the United Nations to intervene and demand the cessation of this collective punishment, pressing for accountability and justice.

