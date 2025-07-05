Emirati Women's Day 2025: Celebrating 50 Years of Empowerment
Under the guidance of Fatima bint Mubarak, the theme for Emirati Women's Day 2025, 'Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years', highlights a national celebration of women's achievements. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the General Women's Union, it emphasizes community partnership and women's role in national development.
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Emirati Women's Day 2025 is poised for a landmark celebration under the theme 'Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years'. This theme, sanctioned by Fatima bint Mubarak, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the General Women's Union on August 28, underscoring the pivotal role of women in the UAE's evolution.
Aligned with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Community', the theme reaffirms the UAE's vision of national unity and women's significant contributions to societal progress. It highlights the participatory ethos central to the UAE's approach to women's empowerment, advocating for continued societal collaboration.
The General Women's Union, spearheaded by Fatima bint Mubarak since its inception, remains a bastion for women's issues, ensuring their integral role in national advancement. Emirati Women's Day symbolizes pride in women's achievements and a commitment to furthering women's roles in sustainable national development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
