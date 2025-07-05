Left Menu

Hope for Peace: Hamas and Israel Move Toward 60-Day Ceasefire Agreement

Hamas submitted a positive response to a proposed 60-day ceasefire with Israel. Both parties are expected to begin detailed negotiations. Key elements include the release of hostages and humanitarian aid access. While some opposition remains, the plan appears to have broad support from international and regional players.

Updated: 05-07-2025 15:54 IST
Hamas announces a "positive response" to a US backed ceasefire proposal (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Hamas has declared it has provided a "positive response" to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, as reported by CNN. This development opens the door to potentially halting the ongoing conflict, following months of futile attempts to establish peace.

The cessation proposal is backed by the United States, ensuring the inclusion of former negotiator Bishara Bahbah's insights, who praised Hamas' attitude, marking this as the closest step toward ending what he termed the "cursed war." Modifications suggested by Hamas are considered unlikely to impede progress toward a truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump, stated that opportunities have arisen for the release of hostages and potential compromise, signaling a shift in Israel's previously rigid stance amid growing international pressure.

