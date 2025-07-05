Hope for Peace: Hamas and Israel Move Toward 60-Day Ceasefire Agreement
Hamas submitted a positive response to a proposed 60-day ceasefire with Israel. Both parties are expected to begin detailed negotiations. Key elements include the release of hostages and humanitarian aid access. While some opposition remains, the plan appears to have broad support from international and regional players.
- Country:
- Palestine
Hamas has declared it has provided a "positive response" to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, as reported by CNN. This development opens the door to potentially halting the ongoing conflict, following months of futile attempts to establish peace.
The cessation proposal is backed by the United States, ensuring the inclusion of former negotiator Bishara Bahbah's insights, who praised Hamas' attitude, marking this as the closest step toward ending what he termed the "cursed war." Modifications suggested by Hamas are considered unlikely to impede progress toward a truce.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump, stated that opportunities have arisen for the release of hostages and potential compromise, signaling a shift in Israel's previously rigid stance amid growing international pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israel
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- conflict
- hostages
- negotiations
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- Middle East
ALSO READ
UN Report: Unprecedented Violations Against Children in Conflict Zones Reach Record Levels
Science Under Siege: The Targeting of Israel's Weizmann Institute in Iran-Israel Conflict
Global Evacuations Amidst Middle East Conflict: Air, Land, Sea Operations
Tensions Soar as Israel-Iran Air Conflict Continues
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Amid Iran-Israel Conflict