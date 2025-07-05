Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Brazil: Strengthening Ties after 57 Years

In a momentous diplomatic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to embark on a state visit to Brazil, marking the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years. India's Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, underlined the importance of this visit, especially in relation to the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Ambassador Bhatia emphasized that the visit will build on long-standing ties between India and Brazil, which date back to the establishment of India's first embassy in Latin America in 1948. Prime Minister Modi will engage with global leaders on wide-ranging topics such as global health, artificial intelligence, and climate finance.

Significant agreements are expected during the visit, with four MoUs in areas like counter-terrorism and renewable energy. Modi's agenda includes wide engagement on the BRICS platform, a meeting with China's Prime Minister, and further strengthening of India-Brazil's $12 billion trade relationship.

