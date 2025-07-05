Left Menu

Tensions Flare as US, Iran Spar Over Nuclear Inspections and Enrichment

US President Donald Trump accuses Iran of not allowing nuclear inspections or halting uranium enrichment. Amid regional tensions, Iran's mistrust of the IAEA grows, with formal ties severed. Israeli and US strikes raise questions about uranium stocks enriched to near-weapons-grade levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:02 IST
United States President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump, speaking on Air Force One en route to New Jersey after Independence Day, accused Iran of failing to permit inspections of its nuclear program or halt uranium enrichment, intensifying regional tensions. Trump expressed concerns about the possibility of Tehran relocating its nuclear activities.

In forthcoming discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, the agenda will include Iran and a potential Gaza ceasefire. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remains unable to inspect Iranian sites amid escalations, despite prioritizing the resumption of oversight. Tehran's distrust of the IAEA continues to grow following a critical resolution passed before Israeli strikes.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has severed formal ties with the IAEA, supported by a Guardian Council-approved bill that suspends cooperation. This action ensures respect for Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity until security guarantees are secured. Iran has dismissed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's request to inspect sites targeted by Israeli and US strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

