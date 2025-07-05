Modi's Inspiring Visit to Buenos Aires: Strengthening Bonds with Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires, marking his arrival on the third leg of a five-nation tour. The Monumento al General San Martin, an equestrian statue, celebrates Jose de San Martin, a key figure in Latin America's fight for independence.

Modi arrived at Ezeiza International Airport on Friday for an official visit, invited by Argentina's President, Javier Milei. Their discussions are set to review ongoing cooperation and explore enhancing India-Argentina partnerships in defense, agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and cultural exchange.

Greeted warmly by the Indian diaspora, Modi's visit was marked by cultural performances and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He expressed gratitude via social media, emphasizing the enduring cultural ties that bind Indian communities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)