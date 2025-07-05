Left Menu

Modi's Inspiring Visit to Buenos Aires: Strengthening Bonds with Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Buenos Aires marked a significant stride in strengthening India-Argentina relations. Tributes at San Martin Memorial and vibrant interactions with the Indian diaspora highlighted shared values of liberty and cultural connection. Modi's engagement with President Javier Milei focused on deepening ties across multiple key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:18 IST
Modi's Inspiring Visit to Buenos Aires: Strengthening Bonds with Argentina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires during his official visit to Argentina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires, marking his arrival on the third leg of a five-nation tour. The Monumento al General San Martin, an equestrian statue, celebrates Jose de San Martin, a key figure in Latin America's fight for independence.

Modi arrived at Ezeiza International Airport on Friday for an official visit, invited by Argentina's President, Javier Milei. Their discussions are set to review ongoing cooperation and explore enhancing India-Argentina partnerships in defense, agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and cultural exchange.

Greeted warmly by the Indian diaspora, Modi's visit was marked by cultural performances and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He expressed gratitude via social media, emphasizing the enduring cultural ties that bind Indian communities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025