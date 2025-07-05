Modi's Inspiring Visit to Buenos Aires: Strengthening Bonds with Argentina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Buenos Aires marked a significant stride in strengthening India-Argentina relations. Tributes at San Martin Memorial and vibrant interactions with the Indian diaspora highlighted shared values of liberty and cultural connection. Modi's engagement with President Javier Milei focused on deepening ties across multiple key sectors.
- Country:
- Argentina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires, marking his arrival on the third leg of a five-nation tour. The Monumento al General San Martin, an equestrian statue, celebrates Jose de San Martin, a key figure in Latin America's fight for independence.
Modi arrived at Ezeiza International Airport on Friday for an official visit, invited by Argentina's President, Javier Milei. Their discussions are set to review ongoing cooperation and explore enhancing India-Argentina partnerships in defense, agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and cultural exchange.
Greeted warmly by the Indian diaspora, Modi's visit was marked by cultural performances and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He expressed gratitude via social media, emphasizing the enduring cultural ties that bind Indian communities abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Bilateral Talks at SCO Meeting in China
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.
PM Modi received by Ghana President on arrival in Accra, receives warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora
"We love PM Modi": Members of Indian Diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago overjoyed by PM Modi's visit
U.S.-Japan Tariff Tensions: Bilateral Talks in Turmoil