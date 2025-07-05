Modi's Argentina Visit: Strengthening Ties and Celebrating Diaspora

Delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei commenced in Buenos Aires on Saturday, signaling a significant phase in the Prime Minister's official visit to Argentina.

President Milei extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in the capital, highlighting the strengthening ties between India and Argentina. Earlier, Modi paid his respects at the San Martin Memorial, an iconic symbol of Argentina's national pride, as part of the third leg of his five-nation tour.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Ezeiza International Airport on Friday, invited by President Milei. The visit's agenda includes bilateral talks aimed at enhancing cooperation in sectors such as defense, agriculture, and renewable energy, as well as fostering people-to-people connections. The Indian diaspora warmly greeted Modi with a traditional dance performance, which he acknowledged as a testament to the enduring spirit of India's cultural presence globally.

