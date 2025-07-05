Left Menu

Modi's Argentina Visit: Strengthening Ties and Celebrating Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Argentina marks a pivotal moment in India-Argentina relations. Warmly welcomed by President Javier Milei and the Indian diaspora, Modi aims to deepen partnerships in key sectors. His tribute at the San Martin Memorial highlights mutual respect and shared values between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:40 IST
Modi's Argentina Visit: Strengthening Ties and Celebrating Diaspora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei hold delegation-level talks in Buenos Aires. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei commenced in Buenos Aires on Saturday, signaling a significant phase in the Prime Minister's official visit to Argentina.

President Milei extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in the capital, highlighting the strengthening ties between India and Argentina. Earlier, Modi paid his respects at the San Martin Memorial, an iconic symbol of Argentina's national pride, as part of the third leg of his five-nation tour.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Ezeiza International Airport on Friday, invited by President Milei. The visit's agenda includes bilateral talks aimed at enhancing cooperation in sectors such as defense, agriculture, and renewable energy, as well as fostering people-to-people connections. The Indian diaspora warmly greeted Modi with a traditional dance performance, which he acknowledged as a testament to the enduring spirit of India's cultural presence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025