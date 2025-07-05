Left Menu

Crisis Deepens: Afghan Deportees Face Dire Circumstances

Recently deported Afghans from Iran are grappling with homelessness and joblessness. They urge their government to intervene. Many also face challenges in Pakistan, where authorities review migrant documentation policies. With over 1.4 million returns this year, UNHCR seeks urgent assistance for these vulnerable populations.

Afghans deported from Iran are facing significant difficulties, including homelessness and unemployment, according to TOLO News. These returnees have appealed to their government to take immediate action to alleviate their suffering, emphasizing that the psychological toll of displacement should not be compounded by domestic challenges.

Mohammad Sharif, a deportee, expressed despair over the lack of resources for his family. "We are currently lost, unsure of where to go or stay," said Sharif. With his wife and three children, he faces an uncertain future without a job or housing, pleading for government intervention.

In Pakistan, where the status of PoR cards for Afghan migrants is under review, tensions rise as some Afghan migrants encounter difficulties with local law enforcement. Malak Awal Shinwari and Atiqullah Mansoor urged the Afghan government to expedite processes and liaise with Pakistani authorities to ease the challenges migrants face.

TOLO News highlighted a UNHCR warning that over 1.4 million people have returned or been forcibly repatriated to Afghanistan this year, creating an urgent humanitarian need. The UN Refugee Agency is seeking additional funding to address this emergency, notably after over 1 million people returned just from Iran.

Reports from Iranian media, quoting a border official, indicated that approximately 38,000 Afghan migrants are deported daily through the Dogharoon border. With more than 500,000 already expelled, activist Nazar Nazari called on the international community to uphold their humanitarian obligations and take decisive action.

