Modi Strengthens India-Argentina Ties Amid Warm Buenos Aires Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina was marked by a warm reception from President Javier Milei and throngs of supporters in Buenos Aires. After their delegation-level talks, the two leaders greeted a large crowd outside the Presidential Palace, reflecting the strengthening ties between the two countries.

Modi's visit to the Argentine capital also included a tribute at the San Martin Memorial and preparations for the BRICS Summit in Brazil. The Prime Minister's agenda highlighted his dedication to bolstering India-Argentina partnerships in sectors like defense, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Emphasizing the cultural connections, a Brazilian music group will perform a devotional song for Modi during his Brazil visit. The Indian diaspora in Buenos Aires expressed pride in welcoming Modi, underscoring the enduring links between Indians abroad and their homeland.

