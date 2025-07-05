Modi Strengthens India-Argentina Ties Amid Warm Buenos Aires Welcome
During his official visit to Argentina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Javier Milei emphasized growing bilateral relations. Modi's agenda included tributes, cultural events, and preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil. The Indian diaspora warmly welcomed Modi, highlighting the enduring connection between India and its global communities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Argentina was marked by a warm reception from President Javier Milei and throngs of supporters in Buenos Aires. After their delegation-level talks, the two leaders greeted a large crowd outside the Presidential Palace, reflecting the strengthening ties between the two countries.
Modi's visit to the Argentine capital also included a tribute at the San Martin Memorial and preparations for the BRICS Summit in Brazil. The Prime Minister's agenda highlighted his dedication to bolstering India-Argentina partnerships in sectors like defense, agriculture, and renewable energy.
Emphasizing the cultural connections, a Brazilian music group will perform a devotional song for Modi during his Brazil visit. The Indian diaspora in Buenos Aires expressed pride in welcoming Modi, underscoring the enduring links between Indians abroad and their homeland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
