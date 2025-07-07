Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates Global Governance Reform at BRICS Summit

During the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned terrorism and urged reforms in global institutions. He emphasized India's commitment to the Global South and called for increased support for developing nations. Modi also highlighted the role of BRICS in shaping a multipolar world.

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance' session at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, strongly condemned terrorism as a severe threat to humanity. Modi stressed the urgent need for reforms in global institutions while reaffirming India's dedication to the Global South, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi, in a special media briefing, elaborated on the Prime Minister's remarks regarding peace, security, and multilateral reforms. Modi welcomed the united denunciation by BRICS members of the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing that terrorism poses a threat to all of humanity.

Modi criticized existing international institutions for falling short in addressing contemporary challenges, particularly those affecting developing countries. He advocated for greater assistance in sustainable development, access to climate finance, and technology. Modi urged a reform of multilateral organizations, calling for an inclusive global governance system.

