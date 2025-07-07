Left Menu

Trump Addresses Texas Floods, Trade Deals, and Global Issues Amid Crisis

President Trump labels Texas floods a '100-year catastrophe' and plans to visit on Friday. He tackles federal relief and trade deals, denying third-party politics by Elon Musk. Netanyahu's visit and the Gaza hostage situation are discussed, alongside federal staffing, a DC stadium plan, and talks with Zelensky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:30 IST
Trump Addresses Texas Floods, Trade Deals, and Global Issues Amid Crisis
US President Donald Trump at Morristown Municipal Airport (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday described the catastrophic flooding in Texas as a '100-year catastrophe,' announcing plans to visit the state on Friday to oversee relief efforts. He emphasized the administration's coordinated efforts with local representatives, underscoring the gravity of the situation as he offered prayers for the affected.

Addressing federal relief, Trump deferred detailed talks about FEMA, focusing instead on ongoing trade negotiator activities. He revealed plans for sending trade-related letters beginning Monday, with several expected throughout the week, signaling ongoing commitments to reform trade deals.

Trump also dismissed rumors of Elon Musk's creation of a third political party, reinforcing a two-party system's dominance. On international affairs, he mentioned pending deals with Israel, potentially involving Iran, and expressed optimism about a near-term agreement with Hamas over hostages in Gaza.

The President expressed willingness to support the DC City Council's stadium plans for the Commanders, while criticizing the decision to rename the team. In conversations with Ukrainian and Russian leaders, Trump described talks with Zelensky as hopeful but voiced disappointment in discussions with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025