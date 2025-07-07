Trump Addresses Texas Floods, Trade Deals, and Global Issues Amid Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday described the catastrophic flooding in Texas as a '100-year catastrophe,' announcing plans to visit the state on Friday to oversee relief efforts. He emphasized the administration's coordinated efforts with local representatives, underscoring the gravity of the situation as he offered prayers for the affected.

Addressing federal relief, Trump deferred detailed talks about FEMA, focusing instead on ongoing trade negotiator activities. He revealed plans for sending trade-related letters beginning Monday, with several expected throughout the week, signaling ongoing commitments to reform trade deals.

Trump also dismissed rumors of Elon Musk's creation of a third political party, reinforcing a two-party system's dominance. On international affairs, he mentioned pending deals with Israel, potentially involving Iran, and expressed optimism about a near-term agreement with Hamas over hostages in Gaza.

The President expressed willingness to support the DC City Council's stadium plans for the Commanders, while criticizing the decision to rename the team. In conversations with Ukrainian and Russian leaders, Trump described talks with Zelensky as hopeful but voiced disappointment in discussions with Putin.

