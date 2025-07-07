Historic Israel-Hamas Truce Talks Underway Amid Global Pressure

In a critical development, Israel and Hamas have entered the second day of indirect talks in Qatar, focusing on a ceasefire and the exchange of captives in the beleaguered Gaza region. This diplomatic effort comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pivotal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. According to Al Jazeera, the discussions kicked off on Sunday in Doha, with mediators from Qatar and Egypt striving to broker a deal that includes a truce and the release of both Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

Before his departure for the U.S., Netanyahu indicated that Israeli negotiators are operating under clear directives to secure a ceasefire under specific conditions acceptable to Israel. He assured journalists that many hostages have already been released and expressed optimism that the meeting with Trump could further facilitate this delicate negotiation. Of the captives seized during the October 2023 attack, 49 remain, including 27 deemed deceased by the Israeli military.

Despite past rejections of ceasefire proposals backed by the U.S., involving phased captive releases and troop withdrawals, analysts like Al Jazeera's Nour Odeh underscore the importance of the Trump-Netanyahu meeting. This meeting, she notes, stands to influence Israel's broader regional strategy, especially since Netanyahu cannot easily oppose Trump's stance. Internal Israeli cabinet disagreements regarding redeployment and aid distribution further complicate the truce talks. The conflict persists despite public frustration after two failed previous truces, as pressure mounts on Netanyahu to pursue peace amidst a devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where tens of thousands have perished.

(With inputs from agencies.)