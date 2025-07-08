Left Menu

Pakistan Urges UN Action Against Terrorist Threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan presented evidence to the UN of collaborations between terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, targeting its infrastructure. Ambassador Ahmad urged the UN to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist hub. Recent attacks underscore the need for urgent attention to security challenges impacting regional peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:06 IST
Pakistan Urges UN Action Against Terrorist Threats from Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pakistan has alerted the United Nations to increasing collaboration between banned terrorist organizations, including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and the Majeed Brigade. These groups, reportedly operating from Afghanistan, are implicated in targeting Pakistan's infrastructure, according to reports by The Dawn.

In a statement to the UN General Assembly, Pakistan's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, detailed the threats posed by these groups. He indicated that weapons left behind after the 2021 foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan have been harnessed for complex attacks against Pakistan in recent weeks, further escalating regional tension.

Ahmad emphasized the need for stringent international intervention, warning of possible regional destabilization. Highlighting recent tragic attacks, including a suicide bombing in North Waziristan and a roadside bomb in Bajaur, Ahmad reiterated calls for concrete actions against terrorist factions harming peace and development goals. Concurrently, Pakistan and Afghanistan began high-level discussions to address trade, security, and connectivity, aiming to mitigate shared regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025