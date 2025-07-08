Pakistan Urges UN Action Against Terrorist Threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan has alerted the United Nations to increasing collaboration between banned terrorist organizations, including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and the Majeed Brigade. These groups, reportedly operating from Afghanistan, are implicated in targeting Pakistan's infrastructure, according to reports by The Dawn.

In a statement to the UN General Assembly, Pakistan's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, detailed the threats posed by these groups. He indicated that weapons left behind after the 2021 foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan have been harnessed for complex attacks against Pakistan in recent weeks, further escalating regional tension.

Ahmad emphasized the need for stringent international intervention, warning of possible regional destabilization. Highlighting recent tragic attacks, including a suicide bombing in North Waziristan and a roadside bomb in Bajaur, Ahmad reiterated calls for concrete actions against terrorist factions harming peace and development goals. Concurrently, Pakistan and Afghanistan began high-level discussions to address trade, security, and connectivity, aiming to mitigate shared regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)