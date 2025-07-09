UAE Denies Lifetime Golden Visa Rumors

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security in the UAE has publicly debunked rumors circulating in media outlets globally concerning supposed lifetime Golden Visas for certain nationalities. The Authority clarified that the specific categories, conditions, and regulations for obtaining a Golden Visa are distinctly outlined in official UAE laws and ministerial decisions. Detailed information can be accessed through their official website or smart application.

Reiterating the authenticity of application procedures, the Authority emphasized that all Golden Visa applications must be handled exclusively via official UAE government channels. No consultancy firms, either local or international, possess the authorization to conduct the application process. This statement emerges following international consultancy claims alleging that obtaining a lifetime Golden Visa through commercial entities under relaxed conditions is possible, a claim the Authority dismisses as legally unfounded.

Committed to a transparent and secure visa application environment, the Authority underscored its dedication to enhancing services solely through official digital platforms. Legal measures will be pursued against those spreading misinformation to unlawfully solicit money from individuals eager to establish residency in the UAE under false pretenses. The public is strongly urged to rely on official sources for accurate procedural information, contactable via their website or a 24/7 call center, to deter exploitation by false news peddlers.

