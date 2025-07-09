Left Menu

UAE Denies Lifetime Golden Visa Rumors

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has refuted misleading claims about lifetime Golden Visas. The Authority stressed that all Golden Visa categories and conditions are strictly regulated and only processed through official channels, warning against external consultancy entities spreading false information for profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:38 IST
UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security in the UAE has publicly debunked rumors circulating in media outlets globally concerning supposed lifetime Golden Visas for certain nationalities. The Authority clarified that the specific categories, conditions, and regulations for obtaining a Golden Visa are distinctly outlined in official UAE laws and ministerial decisions. Detailed information can be accessed through their official website or smart application.

Reiterating the authenticity of application procedures, the Authority emphasized that all Golden Visa applications must be handled exclusively via official UAE government channels. No consultancy firms, either local or international, possess the authorization to conduct the application process. This statement emerges following international consultancy claims alleging that obtaining a lifetime Golden Visa through commercial entities under relaxed conditions is possible, a claim the Authority dismisses as legally unfounded.

Committed to a transparent and secure visa application environment, the Authority underscored its dedication to enhancing services solely through official digital platforms. Legal measures will be pursued against those spreading misinformation to unlawfully solicit money from individuals eager to establish residency in the UAE under false pretenses. The public is strongly urged to rely on official sources for accurate procedural information, contactable via their website or a 24/7 call center, to deter exploitation by false news peddlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

