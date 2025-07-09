Left Menu

India-Namibia Strengthen Ties with MoUs and Historic Initiatives

India and Namibia inked MoUs in the presence of leaders, marking key developments in entrepreneurship and healthcare. Namibia joined major global alliances and announced a digital payment system, reflecting deepening ties and collaboration between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:04 IST
India-Namibia Strengthen Ties with MoUs and Historic Initiatives
Indian and Namibia exchange MoUs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Namibia

India and Namibia have reinforced their diplomatic and economic relationship by signing multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during a significant event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. These MoUs will establish an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and foster cooperation in health and medicine sectors, reflective of a broader engagement strategy.

In a move that signals Namibia's commitment to international collaboration, the nation has officially joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. These memberships were formalized during Prime Minister Modi's visit, further underscoring the expanding bilateral relationship. Additionally, Namibia announced plans to introduce a digital payment system powered by India's UPI technology, following a licensing agreement between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Bank of Namibia.

This visit marks a historic occasion, as it is Prime Minister Modi's first to Namibia and reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two through initiatives like Project Cheetah, which saw Namibia transferring cheetahs to India. The visit followed Prime Minister Modi's participation in the BRICS Summit in Brazil, rounding off a significant multi-nation diplomatic tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025