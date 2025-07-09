India-Namibia Strengthen Ties with MoUs and Historic Initiatives

India and Namibia have reinforced their diplomatic and economic relationship by signing multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during a significant event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. These MoUs will establish an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and foster cooperation in health and medicine sectors, reflective of a broader engagement strategy.

In a move that signals Namibia's commitment to international collaboration, the nation has officially joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance. These memberships were formalized during Prime Minister Modi's visit, further underscoring the expanding bilateral relationship. Additionally, Namibia announced plans to introduce a digital payment system powered by India's UPI technology, following a licensing agreement between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Bank of Namibia.

This visit marks a historic occasion, as it is Prime Minister Modi's first to Namibia and reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two through initiatives like Project Cheetah, which saw Namibia transferring cheetahs to India. The visit followed Prime Minister Modi's participation in the BRICS Summit in Brazil, rounding off a significant multi-nation diplomatic tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)