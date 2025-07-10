Left Menu

Lula Fights Back: Brazil Rejects Trump's Tariff and Tutelage

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva refutes US President Donald Trump's tariff on Brazilian imports, invoking Brazil's 'Economic Reciprocity Law.' Lula asserts Brazil's sovereignty, criticizes claims of trade deficits, and insists on local control over judicial affairs amid Trump's calls to cancel ex-president Bolsonaro's trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:17 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Photo/X@LulaOficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

In a bold response to a recent move by US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rejected the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports. He invoked Brazil's 'Economic Reciprocity Law' to counteract the decision, asserting the country's sovereignty and denouncing any interference by foreign forces.

Lula called Trump's allegations of trade deficits between the two nations 'inaccurate,' citing US government figures that demonstrate a substantial surplus in favor of the US. The Brazilian leader made it clear that any unilateral tariff increases would prompt reciprocal actions from his government.

The Brazilian president also challenged Trump's claims regarding Brazil's digital trade practices, emphasizing that all companies must adhere to local laws. Lula highlighted Brazil's commitment to sovereignty and national interests, defending the country's position on the global stage against what he perceives as unjust US actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

