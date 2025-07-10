Lula Fights Back: Brazil Rejects Trump's Tariff and Tutelage

In a bold response to a recent move by US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rejected the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian imports. He invoked Brazil's 'Economic Reciprocity Law' to counteract the decision, asserting the country's sovereignty and denouncing any interference by foreign forces.

Lula called Trump's allegations of trade deficits between the two nations 'inaccurate,' citing US government figures that demonstrate a substantial surplus in favor of the US. The Brazilian leader made it clear that any unilateral tariff increases would prompt reciprocal actions from his government.

The Brazilian president also challenged Trump's claims regarding Brazil's digital trade practices, emphasizing that all companies must adhere to local laws. Lula highlighted Brazil's commitment to sovereignty and national interests, defending the country's position on the global stage against what he perceives as unjust US actions.

