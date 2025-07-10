Left Menu

SEWA Completes Natural Gas Network in Umm Fannain: A Boost for Sustainability

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) finished a 38-kilometer natural gas network project in Umm Fannain, aiding 603 beneficiaries. This AED4 million initiative enhances Sharjah's infrastructure, ensuring growth with sustainable energy solutions. Efforts continue to maximize natural gas benefits, promoting safety and environmental friendliness.

SEWA completes natural gas network in Umm Fannain (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the completion of a pivotal natural gas network project in the Umm Fannain area, marking a significant milestone in the emirate's energy infrastructure. Spanning 38 kilometers, the project serves 603 residents and was executed at a total cost of AED4 million.

Speaking on the development, Engineer Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, emphasized that the new distribution network signifies a cornerstone in Sharjah's infrastructure. This advanced network supports the emirate's ongoing growth and development, laying a foundation for future expansions.

Al Balghouni noted the project's success in promoting natural gas as a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional gas cylinders, with plans underway to increase its user base. Natural gas offers notable benefits such as constant availability, environmental safety, and enhanced security.

