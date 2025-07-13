Tensions Rise as PTI Workers Detained Amid Political Turmoil in Punjab

On Saturday, Punjab's political climate grew tense as police detained several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's visit to Lahore, as reported by ARY News.

The confrontation occurred at Shahdara Chowk, where a group of PTI supporters led by Yasir Gillani had gathered to welcome Gandapur. Police intervened, dispersing the crowd and taking Gillani and others into custody. Meanwhile, PTI leaders gathered at the Raiwind farmhouse for a crucial parliamentary meeting.

The meeting's agenda includes strategizing for the next phase of PTI's protest against the government, following the chaotic Punjab Assembly session on June 27 and subsequent suspension of 26 members. The speaker has referred the matter to the ECP seeking their disqualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)