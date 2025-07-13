Taiwan's Resilience Against Rising Chinese Military Aggression

The recent surge in Chinese military activities around Taiwan has raised alarms in Taipei. In a statement on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 11 Chinese military aircraft, alongside seven naval vessels and an official ship, until 6 a.m. local time.

Nine of these aircraft sorties crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), prompting Taiwan to deploy its own aircraft, naval ships, and missile systems in a vigilant response. The MND emphasized that these provocative maneuvers have been carefully monitored and countered.

Amid these tensions, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te highlighted the persistent threat of China's influence warfare and military intimidation aimed at annexing Taiwan under the guise of a broader national rejuvenation. Addressing the Democratic Progressive Party's national congress, he also spotlighted domestic challenges, including legislative obstructions and defended Taiwan's democracy with historical echoes from pivotal protests. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)