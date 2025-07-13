IAF's Shukla Makes History: First Indian Astronaut Returns from ISS

Left Menu

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s pioneering astronaut at the ISS, is set for a triumphant return following Axiom Mission 4. The return, featuring an undocking ceremony and splashdown near California, highlights major scientific strides, including plant growth studies and advanced health assessments in microgravity.

Crew of Axiom Mission 4. (Photo/X@Axiom_Space). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark moment for India, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the country's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station, is poised for a return to Earth on July 14. The Axiom Mission 4 crew, which includes Commander Peggy Whitson and astronauts from Europe and Hungary, will undock from the ISS at 4:35 PM IST. The Dragon spacecraft's splashdown is anticipated in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast around 3 PM IST on July 15.

The mission, spanning nearly 18 days, witnessed remarkable scientific endeavors. Among them was the investigation of genetic stability in space and the cultivation of nutrient-rich plants, potentially enhancing astronaut nutrition. Further studies tested Continuous Glucose Monitors, paving the way for diabetic individuals to participate in space missions.

Launched via SpaceX Falcon 9 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, the mission included a successful docking with the ISS on June 26. The journey, set to conclude with more than 580 pounds of NASA hardware and experimental data, marks a significant milestone in space exploration and paves the way for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

