IAF's Shukla Makes History: First Indian Astronaut Returns from ISS

In a landmark moment for India, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the country's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station, is poised for a return to Earth on July 14. The Axiom Mission 4 crew, which includes Commander Peggy Whitson and astronauts from Europe and Hungary, will undock from the ISS at 4:35 PM IST. The Dragon spacecraft's splashdown is anticipated in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast around 3 PM IST on July 15.

The mission, spanning nearly 18 days, witnessed remarkable scientific endeavors. Among them was the investigation of genetic stability in space and the cultivation of nutrient-rich plants, potentially enhancing astronaut nutrition. Further studies tested Continuous Glucose Monitors, paving the way for diabetic individuals to participate in space missions.

Launched via SpaceX Falcon 9 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25, the mission included a successful docking with the ISS on June 26. The journey, set to conclude with more than 580 pounds of NASA hardware and experimental data, marks a significant milestone in space exploration and paves the way for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)