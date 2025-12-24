India Celebrates ISRO's Latest Space Triumph

The successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission has brought widespread acclaim for ISRO, as revealed in congratulatory messages from key Andhra Pradesh figures on Wednesday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauded the mission for marking a new milestone in the country's space explorations, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used the opportunity to note how it bolstered India's position as a global launch partner.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the pride and inspiration stemming from this landmark achievement, praising the dedication of ISRO's scientists and engineers.

