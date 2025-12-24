India Celebrates ISRO's Latest Space Triumph
Andhra Pradesh leaders congratulate ISRO on the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission, which deployed the US satellite BlueBird Block-2. Governor Nazeer, CM Naidu, and YSRCP chief Jagan praised the mission for bolstering India's space capabilities and global standing as a reliable launch partner.
The successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission has brought widespread acclaim for ISRO, as revealed in congratulatory messages from key Andhra Pradesh figures on Wednesday.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauded the mission for marking a new milestone in the country's space explorations, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used the opportunity to note how it bolstered India's position as a global launch partner.
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the pride and inspiration stemming from this landmark achievement, praising the dedication of ISRO's scientists and engineers.
