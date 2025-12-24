Left Menu

India Celebrates ISRO's Latest Space Triumph

Andhra Pradesh leaders congratulate ISRO on the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission, which deployed the US satellite BlueBird Block-2. Governor Nazeer, CM Naidu, and YSRCP chief Jagan praised the mission for bolstering India's space capabilities and global standing as a reliable launch partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:50 IST
  • India

The successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission has brought widespread acclaim for ISRO, as revealed in congratulatory messages from key Andhra Pradesh figures on Wednesday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauded the mission for marking a new milestone in the country's space explorations, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used the opportunity to note how it bolstered India's position as a global launch partner.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the pride and inspiration stemming from this landmark achievement, praising the dedication of ISRO's scientists and engineers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

