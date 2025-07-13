Custodial Death Sparks Outrage in Balochistan: Calls for Justice Amplify

Azmat Rind, a resident of Naseerabad district, Balochistan, was allegedly tortured to death while in custody of Pakistani forces, according to The Balochistan Post. The report, citing the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), claims Rind was forcibly disappeared on June 5, 2025, near Dera Murad Jamali's vegetable market.

The Balochistan Post reports that, nearly five weeks post-disappearance, military personnel informed Rind's family of his death, but no details of his detention were made public. Allegedly, his body was buried secretly at an undisclosed location without family consent, violating Islamic and Baloch customs.

Indicating a broader crisis, the alleged killing of Rind echoes previous cases. Similar custodial deaths, such as that of Nawab s/o Noor Bakhsh, highlight systemic human rights violations against the Baloch population. Amid increasing violence, the BYC demands an independent investigation into these grave incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)