Historic Return: India's First Astronaut Ready to Leave ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as the first Indian astronaut returning from the International Space Station (ISS). The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew, led by Commander Peggy Whitson, is slated to undock from the station on July 14 with splashdown expected the following day off California's coast.

The return trip aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will span approximately 22 hours, capping a groundbreaking 18-day mission. The diverse Ax-4 team includes representatives from India's ISRO, ESA's Polish astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu, collectively advancing space research and public engagement.

Throughout their stay, Crew members performed vital experiments, including genetic stability studies under space radiation, microgravity effects on health, and pioneering diabetes management techniques in orbit. The prestigious mission carries 580 pounds of cargo, encapsulating scientific data and technology innovations for terrestrial benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)