South Korea Expands Global Ties with Special Envoy Appointments

In a strategic move to enhance South Korea's global diplomatic relations, President Lee Jae Myung has appointed former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum as his special envoy to India. The announcement, made via Yonhap News Agency, aligns with Seoul's ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with vital international partners.

Kim Boo-kyum, who will depart for India on Wednesday, previously served as the South Korean Prime Minister from 2021 to 2022 and held roles as a four-term lawmaker and interior minister, reported Yonhap.

Additional appointments include former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon to the European Union, former Justice Minister Kang Gum-sil to France, and Democratic Party lawmaker Choo Mi-ae to Britain. All special envoys aim to depart by mid-week as part of this broader diplomatic initiative.

Moreover, Kim Chong-in, a former interim leader of the opposition People Power Party, is under consideration for a special envoy role to the United States. Talks are ongoing with 14 other nations, indicating South Korea's expansive strategy for international outreach, as confirmed by Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho.

(With inputs from agencies.)