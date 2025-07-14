Left Menu

First Indian Astronaut Returns from ISS: Axiom-4 Mission Concludes

The Axiom-4 mission featuring Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut on the ISS, is set to conclude. After 18 days in space, the crew will undock and return to Earth. Shukla's farewell speech highlights India's space ambitions as the team prepares for the journey home.

The Axiom Mission 4 and Expedition 73 crews join together for a group portrait inside the International Space Station's Harmony module. (Photo/NASA). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark moment in space exploration, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is preparing to undock from the station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. The departure is scheduled to occur today at approximately 4:35 PM IST, marking the end of an 18-day mission. According to NASA, the departure process will commence with the closing of the hatch at 4:30 am EDT or 2:00 PM IST on Monday, followed by the crew's entry into the spacecraft at 4:55 am EDT or 2:25 PM IST.

The undocking process will officially begin around 6:45 am EDT or 4:15 PM IST, with the actual separation slated for 7:05 am EDT or 4:30 PM IST. NASA will broadcast the unfolding events on NASA+, with coverage concluding approximately 30 minutes after the undocking. Axiom Space and SpaceX will continue broadcasting the Dragon Grace spacecraft's re-entry into Earth's atmosphere and its anticipated splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near California at around 3 PM IST on Tuesday, July 15. The return to Earth is expected to last about 22.5 hours.

On the eve of their journey back, Group Captain Shukla delivered an emotional farewell address, echoing Rakesh Sharma's famous words, by saying, "Aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi saare jahaan se acha dikhta hai," acknowledging India's remarkable presence in space. Expressing pride and ambition, Shukla also extended gratitude towards ISRO, NASA, international collaborators, Axiom Space, and SpaceX for facilitating this mission. The Ax-4 crew, which includes Commander Peggy Whitson, ISRO's Pilot Shukla, ESA's astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary's Tibor Kapu, has been actively involved in research activities aboard the ISS, contributing significantly to international scientific collaboration.

