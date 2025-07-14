Left Menu

PTI's 'Final Push' Plan Sparks Confusion and Internal Discord

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur's surprise announcement of a new 90-day protest timeline has led to confusion and discord within PTI. While aiming for an intensified protest by August 5, details remain unclear, causing concerns among party leaders and supporters about the strategy's direction.

Updated: 14-07-2025 11:28 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Confusion and internal discord have surfaced within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur unexpectedly announced a new 90-day timeline for the party's protest movement. This shift comes ahead of the previously anticipated culmination on August 5, marking the second anniversary of Imran Khan's imprisonment, as reported by Dawn.

During a press conference, Gandapur unveiled the strategy, asserting that the protest campaign had commenced and would peak in 90 days. The announcement left fellow party leaders and supporters uncertain about whether the original August 5 protest had been altered or postponed. He assured under media scrutiny that the PTI's plan was to escalate the protest by August 5 using political means, according to Dawn.

Emphasizing the criticality of the next three months for the party's political future, Gandapur described a 'do or die' situation, suggesting conventional politics may no longer suffice. Internal tensions were apparent with PTI Punjab chief organizer Aliya Hamza Malik's absence from the event, prompting sarcastic remarks on social media about the unclear strategy for Imran Khan's release and the adjustment from an August 5 deadline to a 90-day timeline.

