India Sends Hope: Artificial Limbs Delivered to Trinidad & Tobago

India's Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti dispatches over 800 artificial limbs to Trinidad & Tobago, following PM Modi's announcement. The humanitarian camp, to be attended by technical experts and the charity's founder, signifies a historic moment in strengthening India-Caribbean relations and showcases India's global humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:16 IST
PM Modi and PM Persad-Bissessar (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An Indian charitable organization has made a significant move in strengthening ties with Trinidad & Tobago, as it dispatches over 800 artificial limbs to the Caribbean nation. This initiative stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), represented by Jaipur Foot USA, spearheads this endeavor with a team of 8-10 technical experts ready to conduct an artificial limb fitting camp in Trinidad & Tobago. Esteemed charity founder D.R. Mehta will personally oversee the camp's activities.

This cross-nation collaboration has been facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Trinidad & Tobago and the local government. Chairman Prem Bhandari of Jaipur Foot USA acknowledges their combined efforts, highlighting India's commitment to global humanitarian service and its philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', emphasizing the world as one family.

