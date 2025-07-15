Left Menu

US Ends 2019 Tomato Trade Agreement with Mexico, Imposes Antidumping Duties

The US has ended the 2019 Trade Agreement with Mexico, imposing a 17.09% antidumping duty on tomato imports. This decision aligns with President Trump's trade policies, responding to claims of unfair pricing. Over 27 years, multiple agreements aimed to protect US farmers from unfairly priced Mexican tomatoes.

  • United States

The United States has decided to terminate the 2019 Agreement with Mexico regarding the suspension of antidumping duty investigations on fresh tomatoes, now imposing a 17.09% antidumping duty on most tomato imports from Mexico. This decision comes as the US accuses Mexico of selling tomatoes at unfair prices.

The US Department of Commerce announced on Monday that the withdrawal aligns with section XI.B of the 2019 Agreement, which permits such action with a 90-day notice. The move follows a recent US decision to impose a 30% tariff on Mexican goods starting this August.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick emphasized that this decision supports President Trump's trade policies, seeking to address long-standing complaints from American farmers about being undercut by Mexican imports. The US has engaged in multiple agreements with Mexico since 1996 to address these trade concerns.

