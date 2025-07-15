Left Menu

Execution Postponed: India's Diplomatic Push Delays Kerala Nurse's Fate in Yemen

In a significant diplomatic effort, the execution of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, has been postponed in Yemen. The Indian government is actively negotiating for a solution, maintaining regular contact with Yemeni authorities despite complex challenges. The Supreme Court of India expresses deep concern over the case.

The planned execution of Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, originally set for July 16 in Yemen, has been delayed due to the Indian government's persistent diplomatic efforts, as reported by sources to ANI on Tuesday.

Sources indicated that the postponement allows additional time for Priya's family to negotiate a mutually agreeable resolution amid ongoing diplomatic efforts. Indian officials have kept steady communication with Yemeni jail authorities and the prosecutor's office, carefully handling the situation to secure the delay.

The nurse was sentenced to death by a Yemeni trial court for the murder of a Yemeni national, a decision upheld by the Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. Ongoing talks between Indian authorities and the Yemeni public prosecutor aim to suspend the execution order until negotiations can advance. The Indian Attorney General acknowledged the government's limited intervention power, describing the situation as 'complex,' with the Supreme Court echoing concerns ahead of a scheduled hearing on July 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

