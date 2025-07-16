Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Visits La Liga, Strengthens Sports Infrastructure Ties

During his official tour of Spain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited the La Liga headquarters in Madrid. His visit emphasized the state's dedication to improving sports facilities, especially for football enthusiasts among the youth. Yadav engaged with senior La Liga officials to discuss collaboration in enhancing sports infrastructure, youth training, and grassroots development.

Highlighting La Liga's critical role in promoting football, Yadav noted the signed MoU with both Union and State Governments, reaffirming his administration's resolve to provide superior facilities to aspiring football players. This initiative aligns with the state's vision to empower youth through international sports partnerships.

As part of his broader 'Global Dialogue 2025' mission, CM Yadav's Spain visit also focuses on attracting global investment and fostering technology exchange. Scheduled events include bilateral meetings with India's Ambassador to Spain, business discussions, and community interactions, all aimed at bringing investment and employment opportunities to Madhya Pradesh.

