Madhya Pradesh CM Cultivates Global Ties and Investment in Spain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with the Indian diaspora and industry leaders in Spain, aiming to bolster investment opportunities and promote tourism. The visit included meetings with the Spanish Film Commission and business leaders to explore partnerships across various sectors, underscoring Madhya Pradesh as a vibrant investment destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:41 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav interacts with Indian diaspora during official visit to Madrid, Spain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with the Indian diaspora in Spain, fostering international connections during an official visit to Madrid. The initiative is part of his broader outreach program to strengthen ties with the global Indian community and explore diverse investment opportunities for his state.

In a pivotal meeting with Juan Manuel Guimerans, President of the Spanish Film Commission, Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh's potential as a balanced tourism destination. Guimerans praised the state for its untapped market, emphasizing the potential of the newly signed MoU to strengthen the film industry and boost tourism.

CM Yadav also conducted extensive discussions with business leaders from companies like Grupo Gransolar and Banco Santander, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's attractiveness in sectors such as tourism, IT, and renewable energy. His ongoing visit aims to facilitate investment through dialogues in Madrid and Barcelona and strategic meetings with Spanish counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

