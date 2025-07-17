Veteran Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Joins USISPF: A Boost for U.S.-India Relations
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a distinguished diplomat, has joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) as the Advisor to the Board. His role will enhance strategic engagements involving the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor and the Indo-Pacific initiatives, leveraging his deep diplomatic expertise to strengthen U.S.-India relations.
- Country:
- India
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, renowned for his diplomatic service spanning nearly 40 years, has joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) as Advisor to the Board, according to an official statement. His new role also includes chairing the USISPF Geopolitical Institute, aiming to enhance strategic US-India initiatives.
During his four-year tenure as India's envoy in Washington, Sandhu fostered significant U.S.-India relations. With his new appointment, he aims to further the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations, acknowledging USISPF's pivotal role in facilitating connections across sectors under Mukesh Aghi's leadership.
Sandhu's diplomatic oversight heralded collaborations in critical sectors during historic visits by Prime Ministers and Presidents. His new role will focus on bolstering USISPF's initiatives across the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing defense, healthcare, and technology, in addition to fortifying bilateral relationships with an engaged diaspora.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi and Milei Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost India-Argentina Trade
India and Argentina: Strategic Partnerships Soar to New Heights
PM Modi Meets Cuban President Diaz-Canel to Deepen Strategic Partnership
Strengthening Tides: Japanese Vessel Docks in Chennai, Boosting Indo-Pacific Bond
Diplomatic Shift: Marco Rubio's Strategic Indo-Pacific Visit