Veteran Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu Joins USISPF: A Boost for U.S.-India Relations

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, renowned for his diplomatic service spanning nearly 40 years, has joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) as Advisor to the Board, according to an official statement. His new role also includes chairing the USISPF Geopolitical Institute, aiming to enhance strategic US-India initiatives.

During his four-year tenure as India's envoy in Washington, Sandhu fostered significant U.S.-India relations. With his new appointment, he aims to further the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations, acknowledging USISPF's pivotal role in facilitating connections across sectors under Mukesh Aghi's leadership.

Sandhu's diplomatic oversight heralded collaborations in critical sectors during historic visits by Prime Ministers and Presidents. His new role will focus on bolstering USISPF's initiatives across the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing defense, healthcare, and technology, in addition to fortifying bilateral relationships with an engaged diaspora.

