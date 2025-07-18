Exploring Global Food Models: MP CM's Vision for Mega Food Parks

During his recent visit to Spain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav toured two of Europe's largest wholesale food markets—Mercabarna and Mercamadrid. His goal was to gain insight into their operations and explore potential models for the development of Mega Food Parks, agricultural export zones, and multi-modal logistics infrastructure in the central Indian state. In a social media post, CM Yadav detailed his discussions about replicating these models to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's agricultural sector.

Yadav emphasized the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for farmers, particularly during times of abundant crop production when market prices tend to fall. He argued for mechanisms that enable processing and value addition to protect farmers' incomes. By adopting similar models from Spain, MP could unlock new business opportunities domestically and internationally, propelling the state's economy forward.

The enthusiasm for this collaboration was mutual, with Pablo Vilanova, Director General of Mercabarna, expressing eagerness to share knowledge and best practices in market operations. Highlighting the significance of efficient distribution networks to reduce waste and improve productivity, Vilanova recognized the potential for continued engagement. CM Yadav's visit is set to conclude on July 19, marking a strategic step toward agricultural innovation for Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)