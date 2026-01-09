Left Menu

Nationwide IED Data Platform Launched by NSG

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a national IED data management platform developed by NSG. The AI-enabled system collects IED data to aid security agencies with post-blast investigations. The platform, part of NSG's National Bomb Data Centre, aims for better collaboration among law enforcement bodies.

Updated: 09-01-2026 12:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a significant security innovation on Friday, inaugurating a national IED data management platform crafted by the NSG to improve counter-terrorism efforts.

Through a video conferencing link, Shah officially launched the system, which is stationed at the NSG's Manesar garrison. This platform aims to centralize the collection and analysis of IED data from around the nation, leveraging AI technology for enhanced information sharing with security agencies.

Envisioned under the umbrella of the NSG's National Bomb Data Centre, this initiative promotes cohesive post-blast investigations and fosters unified approaches among law enforcement agencies. The NSG, established in 1984, continues to spearhead innovative strategies for counter-terrorism and VIP protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

