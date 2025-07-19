Pentagon to Review Digital Security Amid Microsoft-China Controversy

The US Department of Defence is poised to conduct a comprehensive two-week review of its digital infrastructure. This decision follows Microsoft's recent announcement to discontinue its reliance on "China-based engineering teams" for technical support of the DoD's cloud services.

The move comes in the wake of an investigative report by ProPublica, which disclosed that Microsoft's use of Chinese engineers, with limited supervision from American employees, might have exposed sensitive US data to potential cyber threats.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth confirmed the review after Microsoft's Chief Communications Officer, Frank Shaw, stated the tech firm had already ceased using these teams for the DoD. Shaw emphasized Microsoft's commitment to bolstering security protocols in collaboration with US national security partners.

Hegseth detailed that the issue was flagged following a notification about this vulnerability earlier in the week and referenced a corresponding report by ProPublica, supplemented by a letter from Senator Tom Cotton, regarding tech companies employing foreign labor for DoD cloud services. Hegseth referred to the current system as a "legacy system," devised during the Obama administration.

Hegseth concluded with reassurance that the Pentagon will continue monitoring its military infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive cybersecurity assessments. The Secretary expressed gratitude to media outlets and individuals who highlighted the issue, leading to its resolution and immediate action.