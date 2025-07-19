Left Menu

Pentagon to Review Digital Security Amid Microsoft-China Controversy

The US Department of Defence will undertake a two-week review of its digital infrastructure following Microsoft's decision to cease utilizing China-based engineers for DoD cloud services. This action emerged after concerns that these engineers posed cybersecurity risks, potentially exposing sensitive data to cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:34 IST
Pentagon to Review Digital Security Amid Microsoft-China Controversy
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. (Photo/X@SecDef). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Department of Defence is poised to conduct a comprehensive two-week review of its digital infrastructure. This decision follows Microsoft's recent announcement to discontinue its reliance on "China-based engineering teams" for technical support of the DoD's cloud services.

The move comes in the wake of an investigative report by ProPublica, which disclosed that Microsoft's use of Chinese engineers, with limited supervision from American employees, might have exposed sensitive US data to potential cyber threats.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth confirmed the review after Microsoft's Chief Communications Officer, Frank Shaw, stated the tech firm had already ceased using these teams for the DoD. Shaw emphasized Microsoft's commitment to bolstering security protocols in collaboration with US national security partners.

Hegseth detailed that the issue was flagged following a notification about this vulnerability earlier in the week and referenced a corresponding report by ProPublica, supplemented by a letter from Senator Tom Cotton, regarding tech companies employing foreign labor for DoD cloud services. Hegseth referred to the current system as a "legacy system," devised during the Obama administration.

Hegseth concluded with reassurance that the Pentagon will continue monitoring its military infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive cybersecurity assessments. The Secretary expressed gratitude to media outlets and individuals who highlighted the issue, leading to its resolution and immediate action.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025