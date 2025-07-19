NTSB Criticizes Media Speculation Amid Air India Crash Probe
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has admonished premature media coverage of the preliminary investigation into the Air India 171 crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) leads the inquiry and urges patience for factual findings, stressing the need to avoid misinformation and respect investigative integrity.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a stern warning Friday, criticizing recent media coverage regarding the preliminary investigation into the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which resulted in 260 fatalities.
NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy labeled these reports as "premature and speculative," and emphasized the need to await the final findings by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). According to Homendy, "Investigations of this magnitude take time."
The AAIB, operating under India's Ministry of Civil Aviation, similarly cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions or disseminating unverified information. They underscored the importance of maintaining the investigation's integrity, especially in light of international media scrutiny.
