Audit Uncovers Pakistan's Law Enforcement Procurement Scandal

An audit report has revealed massive financial irregularities and procurement rule breaches by Pakistan's civil law enforcement agencies in the 2023-24 fiscal year, involving billions of rupees. Irregular expenditures include unjustified contracts, advance payments for undelivered goods, and favoritism towards certain suppliers, necessitating urgent accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:59 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking revelation, Pakistan's civil law enforcement agencies are engulfed in a financial scandal, with billions of rupees spent recklessly during the 2023-24 fiscal year. An audit, reported by The News International, exposed widespread graft, including unauthorized purchases and advance payments for undelivered goods, violating procurement rules.

The audit dissected various departments, including the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps, and Coast Guards, uncovering blatant misuse of public funds. It highlighted non-transparent tender processes, repeated dubious contract renewals, and unjustified buying decisions, like the Punjab Rangers offering contracts worth PKR 43 million for substandard supplies.

The investigation further revealed advance payments of PKR 560 million by Pakistan Coast Guards for undelivered boats, and PKR 7.8 billion spent on food supplies without fresh contracts. These findings underscore a chaotic procurement process, necessitating disciplinary action and strict adherence to financial guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

