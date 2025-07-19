Left Menu

Telegram Challenges Nepal's Ban Amidst Security Assurance

Messaging app Telegram has denied allegations of non-cooperation with Nepalese authorities, following reports of a ban. Telegram emphasizes its adherence to legal requests and details strict content moderation. Despite the block, Telegram reiterates its commitment to user security and refutes claims of global security breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:28 IST
Telegram Challenges Nepal's Ban Amidst Security Assurance
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of reports suggesting a ban in Nepal, Telegram has staunchly denied accusations of non-compliance with local authorities. The messaging service maintains that it observes stringent security measures and has consistently addressed legal requests from the Nepali government.

According to Telegram's statement, it expresses surprise over Nepal's decision to block the platform, highlighting its active moderation of harmful content, including fraud and money laundering. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority issued a directive on Friday, mandating telecommunication providers to suspend Telegram services immediately.

The NTA notice cited a spike in online frauds and connections to serious crimes like money laundering as reasons for the ban. The regulatory authority did not specify the number of incidents. Telegram countered by asserting that despite similar scrutiny in places like Vietnam, no credible evidence of security breaches in its platform exists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025