Telegram Challenges Nepal's Ban Amidst Security Assurance

In the wake of reports suggesting a ban in Nepal, Telegram has staunchly denied accusations of non-compliance with local authorities. The messaging service maintains that it observes stringent security measures and has consistently addressed legal requests from the Nepali government.

According to Telegram's statement, it expresses surprise over Nepal's decision to block the platform, highlighting its active moderation of harmful content, including fraud and money laundering. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority issued a directive on Friday, mandating telecommunication providers to suspend Telegram services immediately.

The NTA notice cited a spike in online frauds and connections to serious crimes like money laundering as reasons for the ban. The regulatory authority did not specify the number of incidents. Telegram countered by asserting that despite similar scrutiny in places like Vietnam, no credible evidence of security breaches in its platform exists.

(With inputs from agencies.)