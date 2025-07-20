Lahore Traders Triumph: Protests Halt Historic Demolition

In a striking display of civic unrest, traders in Lahore successfully halted the planned demolition of nearly 2,300 shops located on the historic Circular Garden. The abrupt pause came after intense protests from merchants who demanded suitable compensation and relocation options, rejecting simple monetary offers from local authorities.

The saga, covered extensively by Dawn News, underscores a chronic issue of the state's neglect toward both heritage conservation and citizen livelihood. Despite the governmental intent to restore colonial-era gardens, the plan sorely lacked consideration for the socio-economic impact on the traders whose businesses have thrived on this leased land for decades.

Amid the uproar, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and Housing Minister Bilal Yasin met with traders to negotiate a more accommodating solution, which now includes the construction of underground market facilities at historic city gates. However, the incident sheds light on systemic flaws in governance, emphasizing the need for comprehensive urban planning that balances historical preservation with community needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)