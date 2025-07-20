Left Menu

Lahore Traders Triumph: Protests Halt Historic Demolition

In Lahore, vehement protests by traders have stalled the demolition of 2,300 shops on the Circular Garden. Facing backlash over inadequate compensations, authorities promise new market facilities. This clash highlights a disregard for livelihoods amid heritage restoration efforts, forcing reevaluation of governance practices in urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:41 IST
Lahore Traders Triumph: Protests Halt Historic Demolition
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a striking display of civic unrest, traders in Lahore successfully halted the planned demolition of nearly 2,300 shops located on the historic Circular Garden. The abrupt pause came after intense protests from merchants who demanded suitable compensation and relocation options, rejecting simple monetary offers from local authorities.

The saga, covered extensively by Dawn News, underscores a chronic issue of the state's neglect toward both heritage conservation and citizen livelihood. Despite the governmental intent to restore colonial-era gardens, the plan sorely lacked consideration for the socio-economic impact on the traders whose businesses have thrived on this leased land for decades.

Amid the uproar, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and Housing Minister Bilal Yasin met with traders to negotiate a more accommodating solution, which now includes the construction of underground market facilities at historic city gates. However, the incident sheds light on systemic flaws in governance, emphasizing the need for comprehensive urban planning that balances historical preservation with community needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025