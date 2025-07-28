Balochistan: A Deepening Human Rights Crisis

The Baloch National Movement's human rights department, known as Paank, has unveiled a report signaling a distressing increase in human rights abuses across Balochistan. This June report underscores a consistent pattern of state oppression, with individuals frequently detained without justification and, all too often, unlawfully killed by Pakistani forces.

The report details a grim tally of 84 cases in June 2025, encompassing forced disappearances and unlawful detentions across 14 districts, extending to cities like Karachi and Islamabad. Among these, Kech and Mastung districts have recorded the highest disappearances. While some detainees were released, they endured severe torture.

The study highlights ongoing harassment, unlawful raids, and disappearances faced by the Baloch community, fostering an environment of fear and injustice. Notable cases such as those of Zeeshan Baloch and Kamran Jattak illustrate the dire consequences of seeking justice in Balochistan. Paank implores international attention to this human rights catastrophe.

