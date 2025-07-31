Trump Urges Hamas to Surrender as Gaza Crisis Deepens

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a decisive solution to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, suggesting that Hamas surrender and release hostages as a swift method to resolve the situation. In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged, "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!"

This statement follows recent diplomatic interactions, where U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. The discussions occurred a week after U.S. officials retracted from ceasefire talks with Gaza, accusing Hamas of negotiating in bad faith. Witkoff indicated the U.S. may explore alternative strategies to end the conflict after withdrawing its negotiators.

Trump, reportedly moved by news footage depicting starving children in Gaza, has voiced his concerns directly to Netanyahu, emphasizing the U.S.'s potential role in mitigating the crisis. While visiting Scotland, Trump criticized Netanyahu's claim that there is no starvation in Gaza, highlighting the compelling evidence of starving children. Trump announced plans to establish food centers in Gaza, underscoring the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)