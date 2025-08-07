Sindh Unity Threatened: Shafi Burfat Accuses Military of Sowing Discord

In a serious allegation, Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has charged Pakistan's military establishment and its intelligence agency, ISI, with orchestrating an online campaign to stir ethnic tensions in Sindh. He claims these efforts aim to disrupt the region's unity and sabotage Sindh's movement for autonomy.

Burfat argues that the resurgence of divisive rhetoric on social media is no accident but part of a deliberate state agenda designed to sow discord. He states that agents of the military are masquerading as civilians online, spreading lies to mislead the youth and retard Sindh's political awakening. Burfat has explicitly named individuals like Afaq Ahmed, alleging past cooperation with the military that resulted in violence against Urdu-speaking youth in Karachi.

In an impassioned plea, Burfat calls for solidarity among Sindh's diverse ethnic and religious groups, emphasizing shared heritage and identity. He insists that regardless of linguistic or ethnic backgrounds, all residents are part of one Sindhi nation. He warns against falling into provocations that seek to fracture this unity, drawing parallels to the strategies once used to repress Bangladesh's independence efforts in 1971. His planned live address aims to expose these alleged conspiracies further and call for collective resistance against such divisive manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)