Train Derailment in Thailand Injures Nine, Probe Underway

A special express train derailed in Thailand's Kui Buri district, injuring at least nine passengers. The incident involved three carriages of the train heading to Bangkok. Authorities arranged alternative transport for unaffected passengers. Investigation into the cause of the derailment is currently underway as rail services resume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Nine passengers sustained injuries when a special express train bound for Bangkok derailed in Thailand's Kui Buri district, according to reports by The Bangkok Post.

The accident occurred around 5 am, involving three rear carriages of the 12-carriage train. The affected carriages came off the tracks but did not overturn. Among the injured were a Buddhist monk, a girl, and seven women, who were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The State Railway of Thailand arranged alternative transport for passengers in the remaining carriages, and deployed heavy machinery to recover the derailed train. While services have resumed, some delays persist. An investigation into the derailment's cause is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

