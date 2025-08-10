Train Derailment in Thailand Injures Nine, Probe Underway

Nine passengers sustained injuries when a special express train bound for Bangkok derailed in Thailand's Kui Buri district, according to reports by The Bangkok Post.

The accident occurred around 5 am, involving three rear carriages of the 12-carriage train. The affected carriages came off the tracks but did not overturn. Among the injured were a Buddhist monk, a girl, and seven women, who were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The State Railway of Thailand arranged alternative transport for passengers in the remaining carriages, and deployed heavy machinery to recover the derailed train. While services have resumed, some delays persist. An investigation into the derailment's cause is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)