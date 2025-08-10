Karachi's Fatal Traffic Chaos: Public Outrage and the Need for Reforms

Karachi, Pakistan, is witnessing an alarming rise in road fatalities, with at least 536 lives lost in traffic incidents in 2025, according to police reports cited by Geo News. Sixty of these tragic deaths involved accidents with trucks, highlighting a severe traffic safety crisis in the metropolis.

This surge in traffic-related incidents has ignited public anger, as affected communities often resort to arson against the vehicles involved. A poignant case unfolded on Rashid Minhas Road where two siblings, Mahnoor, 22, and her brother Ahmed Raza, 14, were killed. The subsequent uproar saw at least seven dumper trucks set ablaze by a furious crowd.

Data from police reports reveals varied vehicles contributing to the death toll: buses (25), minibuses (11), coaches (6), trailers (48), dumpers (20), water tankers (44), and oil tankers (6). The widespread fatalities, including 51 women, have intensified demands for stricter traffic regulations. Despite recent safety drives, public calls for infrastructural reforms and robust law enforcement continue to escalate.

