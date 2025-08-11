Tensions Mount as Pakistan and India Exchange Warnings

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has issued a stark warning to India, stating that Islamabad could resort to nuclear warfare, potentially affecting a significant portion of the globe if faced with an existential threat from New Delhi. This statement comes amidst increasing tensions between the two nations.

Defense Expert Captain Anil Gaur, while speaking to ANI, criticized America's involvement, particularly highlighting Donald Trump's alleged connections and influence in the region. He questioned Trump's leadership direction, referencing both political maneuvers in the U.S. and potential oil explorations in Balochistan, Pakistan.

Captain Gaur also emphasized India's military readiness, mentioning Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's capability to respond to any aggressions. He underscored the recent infiltration attempts in India's Uri and Poonch sectors, reiterating that India will act decisively when necessary, reflecting a shift in strategic mindset.

