Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Pakistan and India Exchange Warnings

Pakistan's Army Chief warns of nuclear conflict, escalating tensions with India. A defense expert criticizes American involvement, highlighting recent geopolitical shifts, and emphasizes India's readiness. Operation Sindoor is cited as evidence of India's preparedness amid recent infiltration attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:56 IST
Tensions Mount as Pakistan and India Exchange Warnings
Captain Anil Gaur speaks to ANI on rising India-Pakistan tensions amid nuclear threats and Operation Sindoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has issued a stark warning to India, stating that Islamabad could resort to nuclear warfare, potentially affecting a significant portion of the globe if faced with an existential threat from New Delhi. This statement comes amidst increasing tensions between the two nations.

Defense Expert Captain Anil Gaur, while speaking to ANI, criticized America's involvement, particularly highlighting Donald Trump's alleged connections and influence in the region. He questioned Trump's leadership direction, referencing both political maneuvers in the U.S. and potential oil explorations in Balochistan, Pakistan.

Captain Gaur also emphasized India's military readiness, mentioning Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's capability to respond to any aggressions. He underscored the recent infiltration attempts in India's Uri and Poonch sectors, reiterating that India will act decisively when necessary, reflecting a shift in strategic mindset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025